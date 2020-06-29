Taylor: ‘Hope is not a strategy’

Of the three Republicans vying for the Aug. 4 nomination to represent the 2nd Congressional District, Dennis Taylor stands apart. Unlike Jake LaTurner and incumbent Rep. Steve Watkins, Taylor is not trying to prove he’s a rubber stamp of President Donald Trump.

“To say you have a 95.9% voting record aligned with President Trump’s positions is no badge of honor,” Taylor said, referring to Watkins’ campaign literature.

In recent votes, Watkins has been against stimulus aid for the coronavirus pandemic and combating police brutality and racial discrimination.