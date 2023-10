Heather Luedke, a second-grade teacher at Iola Elementary School, was injured Thursday morning after being struck by a van in the school parking lot.

Iola police officers said Luedke was crossing a driving path en route to the school’s front entrance when she was hit by a van driven by Alexis Doolittle, who also works at the school.

Officers said glare from the sun may have played a role in the incident.