Terrifying tales of historical horror

Local history and legend make for Halloween lore.

By

Local News

October 29, 2020 - 9:50 AM

In Highland Cemetery, Iola, the restless ghost of John Bell haunts the hill where he was executed during the Civil War. Photo by TREVOR HOAG / Iola Register

My hands are still trembling as I write this. Fingers like ice.

Pray, dear friends, to never see what I have seen. For not only will the sane rhythm of your heart never return.

… No one will believe you.

