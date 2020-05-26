Menu Search Log in

The dimensional rift at Dry Creek Cave

Images of Dry Creek Cave linger after a visit to the Woodson County site. A visit is almost a gateway into another world.

May 26, 2020 - 10:53 AM

The mouth of Dry Creek Cave reveals itself amid a mass of bright leaves, as the evening light pours through the tree branches. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Long after I had crossed the Kimbell Ranch with its vast open sky, stretching and swelling with enormous oceanic depths, the experience stayed with me.

After I had seen the expanse of the Rhea Brush, and visited the graves of the Rhea family in Kalida cemetery, the feeling lingered.

For days afterward, even, every time I closed my eyes, the image of Dry Creek Cave pulled mercilessly at my thoughts, that geological black hole and singularity opening onto another space-time.

