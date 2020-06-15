Menu Search Log in

The pasture whose name I will not write

A pasture in Woodson County at one time carried a nickname most would be horrified to hear, coined as a slur because of the number of African-American cowboys who lived there.

June 15, 2020

The morning sun prepares to fully clear the horizon above a pasture full of cattle in Woodson County. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

In northwestern Woodson County, just south of the German-Russian settlement known as Nikkeltown, lies a pasture.

It looks like any other pasture, really, with dry, brittle grasses swaying slowly in the wind beneath a sprawling cloudless sky.

But this pasture has an incredible secret, and an equally terrible name — a name I will not write.

