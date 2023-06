A dozen eager vocalists shared the gift of song this week to audiences in Humboldt and Iola.

In return, several locals treated the members of the Texas Youth Chorale to some good, old-fashioned Kansas hospitality.

Members of the Texas Youth Chorale tour the milk barn at Strickler Dairy in Iola Wednesday, part of their weeklong tour of the Midwest, which featured several public performances in Kansas and Oklahoma. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The choir members capped their two-day stay in Allen County Wednesday as part of their “We Sing For You!” tour, which took them to other shows in Manhattan and Junction City this week, as well as Newkirk, Okla.