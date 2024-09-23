Thief targets market

MORAN — The Marmaton Market is pleading with a thief to return money stolen from the business early Monday morning.

Video surveillance captured what appeared to be someone breaking into the store at 4:04 a.m. Monday, Moran Police Chief Shane Smith said. The suspect was wearing gloves and face coverings, so the video provides limited identification, Smith said.

“Unfortunately, it doesn’t tell us much,” he said.

The suspect climbed inside an office window and took money from a safe, and exited within about 30 seconds, Smith said. Police are continuing to investigate.

In a post on social media, the Marmaton Market said it delayed Monday’s opening until 11 a.m. The store would accept only credit and debit cards or exact change. The post also alerted customers to check with their banks to see if checks written to the store on Saturday had been cashed.

The store is a locally owned cooperative and operates with a limited budget.

“Your brazen (theft) has caused the potential demise of this store as we cannot take the loss in cash again,” the social media post read. “You will be directly responsible for the permanent closing of this store unless you return the money promptly.”

An Elsmore resident has started a gofundme account with a goal of $5,000.

“They will struggle to stay open with a loss of this size. Whatever we can do will be greatly appreciated no matter the size of our gifts,” the post says.