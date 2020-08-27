Katelynn Morgan, a senior at Marmaton Valley High School, has spent the past few weeks helping repaint the interior of Marmaton Market in Moran.

On Wednesday, Morgan was putting the finishing touches of an outline of what will be a large Wildcat logo, in honor of the school mascot. Morgan also is painting the store logo, as well as special markings for the grocery’s dairy and meat sections.

The painting is part of a series of ongoing improvements at the store, including a new roof and better interior signage along each aisle.