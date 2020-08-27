Menu Search Log in

Marmaton Valley student helps spruce up the interior of Moran's grocery store. Katelynn Morgan hopes to have the murals finished soon.

Local News

August 27, 2020 - 10:10 AM

Katelynn Morgan paints a Wildcat logo at Marmaton Market in Moran Wednesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Katelynn Morgan, a senior at Marmaton Valley High School, has spent the past few weeks helping repaint the interior of Marmaton Market in Moran.

On Wednesday, Morgan was putting the finishing touches of an outline of what will be a large Wildcat logo, in honor of the school mascot. Morgan also is painting the store logo, as well as special markings for the grocery’s dairy and meat sections.

The painting is part of a series of ongoing improvements at the store, including a new roof and better interior signage along each aisle. 

