Top health officer warns of spike in respiratory illness

An increase in respiratory illnesses in the region prompted a reminder from Rebecca Johnson, director of the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Departments, to take preventative measures. Rebecca Johnson

Johnson said health officials have noticed an increase in illnesses such as colds, flu, COVID-19, and other viral infections.

“It is crucial for our community to take preventive measures to protect both individual and public health,” Johnson said. “The SEK Multi-County Health Department is urging everyone to be vigilant in practicing habits that can reduce the risk of infection and help control the spread of these viruses.”

She recommends the following steps:

• Practice good hand hygiene: Regularly wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Hand hygiene is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of viruses.

• Wear a mask: Masks are particularly important in crowded or enclosed spaces where social distancing may be difficult. They help reduce the transmission of respiratory droplets.

• Cover coughs and sneezes: Always use a tissue or your elbow to cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze. This simple action helps prevent the spread of germs to others.

• Stay home if you are sick: If you are experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness, please stay home to avoid spreading the virus to others. Rest and recovery are essential for your health and the health of our community.

• Get vaccinated: Staying up to date with your flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine (when available) is one of the most effective ways to protect yourself and others from serious illness. You may also want to consider getting the RSV vaccine if you are pregnant or are 60 years or older.

Johnson encourages everyone to follow the guidelines and stay informed about the latest public health recommendations.

“By working together, we can keep our community healthy and safe,” Johnson said.