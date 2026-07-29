Tower power

Crews from Maguire of Sioux Falls, N.D. offered a master class in dominating acrophobia Wednesday, as they continued repairs on Humboldt’s downtown water tower.

Workers are in the final stages of painting the exterior; earlier repairs included sandblasting and refinishing the inside, installing an overflow pipe, and replacing the exterior ladder.

Maguire is rehabbing all three water towers in Humboldt.

City administrator Cole Herder had hoped the work on the downtown tower would be finished before Water Wars, but revelers this Saturday will have to accommodate the construction.