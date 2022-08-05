Two hurt in wreck

Two people were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle accident late Friday morning between Iola and Humboldt along Old 169, or 1100 Street.

Deputies said the driver of a car was following a minivan while both were northbound on the road, when the car’s driver took her eyes off the road to pick up a water bottle, and did not realize the van had stopped in order to turn onto Iowa Road.

The car’s driver attempted to miss the stopped van, but clipped the van’s corner with her car, sending the car careening into the southbound lane, where it was struck by a southbound car.