USD 257 expects big project news

School board members for USD 257 expect to learn big news about some of its new school projects on Thursday.

That’s when they’ll meet with the project’s construction manager and architects to discuss bids and costs for the HVAC project at Iola Middle School, and finalize their “wish list” items for the elementary school.

Depending on how much the district can save on its HVAC and other projects that have already been approved, they will know what additional projects they can afford at the elementary school