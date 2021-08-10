USD 257: No changes in mask policy

In a tense meeting Monday, USD 257 board members retained the district’s face mask policy, meaning the district will strongly encourage — but not mandate — students, teachers and staff wear face masks.

From the start, emotions ran high. About a dozen members of the public attended the meeting and were twice given the opportunity to voice their concerns. Their comments, and those of board members to follow, laid bare the divisions of a national debate that has only increased in fervor as the delta variant of the coronavirus surges across the country.

At the meeting’s open, Jessica Quinhones, Iola, gave an impassioned speech imploring board members to reckon with a rising number of active cases and the more contagious Delta variant. “I just want to keep my son safe,” she said.