Vacation Bible School campers ‘catching waves’

Fifty-two youngsters are hitting the waves this week with Vacation Bible School.

The theme for this year’s VBS is “Surf & Shack! Catch the Wave of God’s Amazing Love.”

The number of participants is nearly twice as many as the 29 who attended the 24 VBS session, co-organizer Karen Gilpin said.

The activities integrated the word of God into a number of summer-themed games, arts and craft projects, science experiments and story time.

Vacation Bible School runs through Friday at Iola’s First Presbyterian and Wesley United Methodist churches.

Maggie Hendry, left, and Declan Robertson run laps during a musical chairs-themed hula hoop game. at Vacation Bible School Wednesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Adrian Jackson, above from left, and Sebastian Henry work on an arts and crafts project at Iola’s Vacation Bible School Wednesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register 2 photos

Friday’s session will end with a hotdog lunch for the students and family members.

The youngsters will take center stage when the two churches host a joint service Sunday morning at Wesley.

The campers will present the service through song, Bible Scripture and detailing some of the lessons they learned during the week.

The service begins at 9:30 a.m.