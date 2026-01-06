Veterans outreach hits high gear

Undersheriff Nate Jackson outlined a new community engagement effort for commissioners Tuesday morning designed to connect veterans with services and mental health support.

Jackson told Allen County Commissioners the initiative grew out of monthly collaborative meetings involving Thrive Allen County, the Veterans Administration (VA) and Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center (SEKMHC). Through that partnership, grant funding was identified to support veterans’ mental health needs.

“Part of what we’re going to spend some of that money on is going to happen this week,” Jackson said.

This week’s event will be a free chili feed Saturday at the Kansas National Guard Armory, 1021 N. State St. The goal, Jackson explained, is to bring together active-duty guardsmen, longtime veterans and service providers in one place.

“We decided that we wanted to get current active-duty guardsmen together with the old-time veteran population and then sprinkle in all the services provided for mental health,” he said.

The event will run from late morning until the food runs out, Jackson said, noting they plan to start around 11 a.m. Information and a sign-up link are available on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

Jackson said early interest has been strong, with dozens of veterans already responding through a QR code. If the event is successful, he would like to see it repeated in the future. Allen County Clerk Shannon Patterson presents commissioners with board re-appointments. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

IN OTHER NEWS, commissioners approved the appointment of David Lee as Commission Chair for 2026. Commissioner John Brocker was named co-chair.

Allen County Clerk Shannon Patterson presented the commission with board reappointments and noted the need to designate the county’s official newspaper for 2026.

“Historically, we’ve been alternating the newspaper annually,” Patterson said. The commission unanimously approved The Iola Register as the official newspaper.

Emergency Medical Services Director Michael Burnett requested approval to spend $6,100 to repair an oil leak on an ambulance with nearly 295,000 miles.

Burnett said the vehicle recently suffered repeated air conditioning failures and was losing oil rapidly.

Burnett added that while the ambulance is slated for replacement, new units are still 18 months to two years out. Commissioners approved the repair after discussion.

Commissioners approved a letter of support for a grant application submitted by TLC Garden Center.

“They’re in the process of submitting an application for the Kansas Tourism Attraction Grant,” Lee said, noting the deadline for the application is Friday.

“This is a really exciting project,” Camille Lavon, Thrive Director of Economic Development, said, noting it involves a mini-golf course. Lavon added that the owners, Savannah and Levi Flory, completed a feasibility study and worked with the Small Business Development Center as part of their planning efforts.