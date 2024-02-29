 | Thu, Feb 29, 2024
W-I-N-N-I-N-G

Iola Middle School sixth grader Leanna Flory won the Allen County Spelling Bee at the Bowlus on Wednesday.

February 29, 2024 - 2:13 PM

Iola Middle School sixth grader Leanna Flory spells a word in Wednesday afternoon’s county-wide spelling bee held at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. She won the spelling bee, which had another 17 competitors, in six rounds by spelling the word “simultaneously” correctly. She will now move on to the Sunflower State Spelling Bee to be held at Kansas Wesleyan University on March 23. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

Iola Middle School sixth grader Leanna Flory spells a word in Wednesday afternoon’s county-wide spelling bee held at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. She won the spelling bee, which had another 17 competitors, in six rounds by spelling the word “simultaneously” correctly. She will now move on to the Sunflower State Spelling Bee to be held at Kansas Wesleyan University on March 23.

Students from various schools in Allen County sat eagerly awaiting their turn during Wednesday’s county-wide spelling bee, held at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. Elementary students and junior high students competed alongside one another, vying for the champion title. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register
Iola Middle School sixth grader Leanna Flory won the Allen County Spelling Bee on Wednesday. She is shown with IMS principal Brad Crusinbery. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

