W-I-N-N-I-N-G

Iola Middle School sixth grader Leanna Flory spells a word in Wednesday afternoon’s county-wide spelling bee held at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. She won the spelling bee, which had another 17 competitors, in six rounds by spelling the word “simultaneously” correctly. She will now move on to the Sunflower State Spelling Bee to be held at Kansas Wesleyan University on March 23. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register
