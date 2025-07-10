Watch your step! Sidewalk work begins

Work to install new sidewalks at the west entrance to the Allen County Courthouse began this week, part of a $10,090 project in early May.

The job, awarded to Lickteig Construction, Garnett, includes tearing out the old sidewalk and pouring new concrete.

Bill Lickteig said progress depends on the weather. Heavy rains have left the ground beneath the old concrete wet and heavy, making removal difficult.

On Thursday morning, Lickteig’s equipment struggled to lift the broken concrete from the muddy ground.

“The ground will have to dry out a bit to clear this all out,” Lickteig said. He noted that Ron Holman, county maintenance director, had received approval to bring in an excavator on Friday to help move the heavy rock.

“We’re only doing half of the sidewalk at a time, so people can still get in and out of the courthouse,” Lickteig added. He emphasized that repairs like this are necessary to ensure ADA compliance.