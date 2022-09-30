 | Fri, Sep 30, 2022
Water chlorine burnout begins next week; may affect taste

September 30, 2022 - 4:20 PM

The City of Iola Water Treatment Plant will conduct the annual free chlorine burnout of the distribution system. 

The burnout will begin Oct. 5 and will last three to four weeks. The burnout consists of turning off the ammonia feed and increasing the chlorine feed in order to maintain a more uniform disinfection level throughout the distribution system.

Customers may notice a strong taste or odor of chlorine in the water. This is a normal part of the burnout process and the water is safe to drink.

