Weiner staying put in Garnett

GARNETT — Garnett City Manager Christopher Weiner, who had agreed to contract terms last week that would have made him Iola’s next city administrator, is staying in Garnett.
Garnett City Commission members gathered for a special meeting Friday, at which time they forwarded a new contract to retain Weiner, along with a pay raise.
“It was extremely difficult to pass up the opportunity to go to Iola,” Weiner told the Register this morning.
His new contract with Garnett pays him less than what Iola offered, but “my wife and I talked, and It didn’t make sense to uproot our family” for the small difference, he said.
Friday’s meeting included roughly 50 minutes of comments from Garnett business owners and residents, most of whom implored the Garnett commissioners to retain Weiner, who as a child lived in Iola.
City commissioners also agreed to pay Weiner $3,430 in back pay, stemming from raises offered to other city employees over the past two years that did not include Weiner.
Iola has been without a city administrator since Sid Fleming’s departure in March.
Assistant City Administrator Corey Schinstock has held the position on an interim basis since then.