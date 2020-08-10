Menu Search Log in

Weiner staying put in Garnett

Christopher Weiner, who agreed to terms on a contract to become Iola's next city administrator, will stay in Garnett as city manager. The Garnett City Commission agreed to a new contract for Weiner in a special meeting Friday.

By

Local News

August 10, 2020 - 10:16 AM

Christopher Weiner

GARNETT — Garnett City Manager Christopher Weiner, who had agreed to contract terms last week that would have made him Iola’s next city administrator, is staying in Garnett.

Garnett City Commission members gathered for a special meeting Friday, at which time they forwarded a new contract to retain Weiner, along with a pay raise.

“It was extremely difficult to pass up the opportunity to go to Iola,” Weiner told the Register this morning.

His new contract with Garnett pays him less than what Iola offered, but “my wife and I talked, and It didn’t make sense to uproot our family” for the small difference, he said.

Friday’s meeting included roughly 50 minutes of comments from Garnett business owners and residents, most of whom implored the Garnett commissioners to retain Weiner, who as a child lived in Iola.

City commissioners also agreed to pay Weiner $3,430 in back pay, stemming from raises offered to other city employees over the past two years that did not include Weiner.

Iola has been without a city administrator since Sid Fleming’s departure in March.

Assistant City Administrator Corey Schinstock has held the position on an interim basis since then.

Related
August 4, 2020
May 12, 2020
March 3, 2020
February 26, 2020
Trending