The annual Farm-City Days festival continues this weekend, with the parade at 11 this morning. Fun Times Shows Carnival will be open until 10 tonight and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Also on the agenda today are Youth and Adult Cornhole Tournaments, inflatables, Tract-or-Treat and a Cannonball Run bicycle event at 7. Tomorrow, local farms are available for tours from 1 to 4 p.m.

PHOTOS COURTESY OF MIKE MYER