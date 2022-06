Justice Wilson signs a letter of intent to be part of the ACC Spirit Squad and FireStarters Dance Team with ACC and Cheer Spirit Squad coaches Mackenzie Anstaett and Marielle Melvin.

Justice Wilson has auditioned and been chosen to be a member of the 2022-23 ACC Spirit Squad and FireStarters Dance Team.

A 2022 Iola High School graduate, Justice has studied all genres of dance at Supernova Dance Authority with her dance and cheer instructor, studio owner Marielle Melvin.

She was also a member of SDA Company Class, SDA Competition Troupe, and SDA Elite All-Stars Competitive Cheer Squad, winning many regional and national awards for both cheer and dance.