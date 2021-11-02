Your guide to vaccines

With multiple COVID-19 vaccination options available, and more to come once the CDC issues guidelines for children ages 5 to 11, it might be a little confusing to know what shots are recommended and how to get them.

Rebecca Johnson, executive director of the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Departments

The Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Departments released a chart to help, and executive director Rebecca Johnson said all vaccines and boosters for ages 12 and older are currently available at the local health department.

She will announce a plan for children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the CDC releases its recommendations. That could happen as early as this week.