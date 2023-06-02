Students in Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy will perform their annual recital, including the Hercules-inspired musical “Zero To Hero” at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.
Tickets sell for $12 apiece at the Bowlus box office.
Hallie McDermeit, leaping, is Megara in front of Jadyn Kaufman as Hercules in Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy production of “Zero To Hero.” The studio’s annual recital opens at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. Tickets are available at the box office for $12 apiece.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Shelby Peters portrays Hades in the Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy production of “Zero To Hero” which runs Friday and Saturday evening at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Rehearsing a dance reoutine for Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy are MCDA owner and instructor Chelsea Lea holding Delilah Cummings, from left, alongside Lola Church and Trudy Francis.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Kinsey Schinstock leaps during a dance routine for Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Ballerinas Blayke Patterson, foreground, in front of Jaylie Herrmann, left, and Sydney Ebberts rehearse a dance routine for Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Tessa Brutchin is hoisted by her fellow dancers during a rehearsal for Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Rehearsing a number for Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy are, Bethany Croisant, foreground, in front of Ellisyn Kent, left, Brynnan Jones, right, and Lucy Neely.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Rehearsing a number for Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy are, from left, James Olson, Bailey Boone, Jemma Womelsdorf, Tinselle Francis and Tarra Sailor.
Photo by Richard Luken