Local teen hurt in accident

Glare from the rising sun was to blame in an accident near Moran Wednesday morning.

Allen County sheriff’s deputies said Lexis Jones, 17, was less than a mile from her home, when the 2012 Dodge Durango she was driving to school collided with a 1999 Jeep Wrangler driven by Eric Ericson, 58, Bronson, at the intersection of 4200 Street and Minnesota Road.

Deputies said Ericson was returning home from morning chores, and had stopped at the posted stop sign before proceeding north into the intersection.