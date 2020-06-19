Menu Search Log in

‘Lord of the Rings’ actor dies

From Shakespeare to Sci-Fi, Ian Holm was known for his skills as a character actor.

June 19, 2020 - 3:43 PM

Actor Sir Ian Holm

LONDON (AP) — Ian Holm, a versatile British actor whose long career included roles in “Chariots of Fire” and “The Lord of the Rings” has died. He was 88.

Holm died peacefully Friday morning in a hospital, surrounded by his family and carer, his agent Alex Irwin said in a statement. His illness was Parkinson’s-related.

“His sparkling wit always accompanied a mischievous twinkle in his eye,” Irwin said. “Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely.’’

