Love stories: Christina Richards got a second chance at love

February 17, 2021 - 9:13 AM

By Christina Richards

My romantic love story is about my husband’s and my love story that started over 20 years ago.  

We met in Lawrence while we were both teenagers. As high-schoolers, we both had after-school jobs at Long John Silvers. I asked him to my senior prom because we attended different high schools. He said he would go with me and we had a wonderful time. 

