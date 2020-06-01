Mail-in ballots popular among Kansas voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kansas election officials are receiving mail ballot applications at a historic rate, already exceeding just five months into the year the total number from the last general election in 2016.

Figures from Secretary of State Scott Schwab’s office show that Kansas had processed 57,687 applications as of Friday. That’s over 3,500 higher than 2016’s total and the number is expected to increase.

Kansas voters have been allowed to cast ballots by mail since 1996. However, the unparalleled move by county officials underscores COVID-19’s impact on the mechanics of voting in 2020.