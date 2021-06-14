McCall sewing plant to close

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A Manhattan plant that prints sewing patterns for most major national sewing pattern companies will close by the end of the year after more than 50 years in Kansas.

McCall Pattern Company officials announced the closing this week. The plant currently has 85 employees.

Abbie Small, executive vice president and general manager of the craft division at Design Group, which owns McCall, said the work at the Manhattan plant is being transferred to Neenah, Wisconsin.