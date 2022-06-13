 | Mon, Jun 13, 2022
McIlroy defends Canadian Open title

Rory McIlroy, one of the PGA Tour's staunchest defenders, won a thrilling four-way title in defending his RBC Canadian Open title Sunday. The win came on the same weekend several PGA players competed in a rival Saudi golf invitational in England.

News

June 13, 2022 - 3:04 PM

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland chips on the 6th green during the first round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Photo by (Christian Petersen/Getty Images/TNS)

TORONTO (AP) — Rory McIlroy won the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday and gave the PGA Tour a strong response to the start of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational, closing with an 8-under 62 to win a wild race to the finish with Justin Thomas and Tony Finau.

McIlroy had his first title defense on the PGA Tour, even if he had to wait for it. He won golf’s fourth-oldest national open in 2019 at Hamilton Golf & Country Club, only for the the COVID-19 pandemic to cancel the next two editions.

Thomas pushed him to the end at St. George’s Golf & Country Club, and the tournament effectively ended on the 17th hole. McIlroy and Thomas were tied and in the rough. McIlroy hit a wedge that rolled out to tap-in range, while Thomas missed a 10-foot par putt, a two-shot swing. Thomas closed with a pair of bogeys and still shot 64.

