Meeting to address housing

“Everybody has a role to play in developing their communities,” said Alex Holland, vice president of Atlas Community Studios.

In that spirit, Holland and others from the team at Atlas/McClure, a national development firm, will be in town Wednesday and Thursday to meet with community members to get their input on a range of issues, especially regarding housing and economic development.

The community meeting is scheduled from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Stadler Conference Room at Allen Community College.