 | Tue, Jul 20, 2021
Meeting to address housing

Atlas Studios/McCLure, a national development firm, will stage a community meeting along with Thrive Allen County to discuss housing and economic development.

Generating ideas for the old Waugh-Yokum & Friskel funeral home is on the agenda during Atlas Studios/McClure’s visit to Iola. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

“Everybody has a role to play in developing their communities,” said Alex Holland, vice president of Atlas Community Studios.

In that spirit, Holland and others from the team at Atlas/McClure, a national development firm, will be in town Wednesday and Thursday to meet with community members to get their input on a range of issues, especially regarding housing and economic development.

The community meeting is scheduled from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Stadler Conference Room at Allen Community College.

