Two Allen County food providers made national news Thursday as the CBS Evening News highlighted the plight of rural food deserts.

The Mildred Store and Humanity House, along with a grocery store in St. Paul, were featured in a three-minute segment.

The report highlighted that 40 million live in food deserts in the U.S., which in rural areas means they are at least 10 miles from a grocery store. At least 20% of those people are low income.