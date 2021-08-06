 | Fri, Aug 06, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Potential military vaccine mandate draws distrust, support

A possible COVID-19 vaccine mandate is producing mixed responses from current members of the military.

By

News

August 6, 2021 - 10:44 AM

Korean War veteran and POW Norman Hale, 90 of Vinemont smiles as he gets his vaccine from Precious Reynolds, an RN with the VA. (Joe Songer | jsonger@al.com).

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Since President Joe Biden asked the Pentagon last week to look at adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the military’s mandatory shots, former Army lawyer Greg T. Rinckey has fielded a deluge of calls. 

His firm, Tully Rinckey, has heard from hundreds of soldiers, Marines and sailors wanting to know their rights and whether they could take any legal action if ordered to get inoculated for the coronavirus.

“A lot of U.S. troops have reached out to us saying, ‘I don’t want a vaccine that’s untested, I’m not sure it’s safe, and I don’t trust the government’s vaccine. What are my rights?’” Rinckey said.

Related
June 21, 2021
December 18, 2020
October 14, 2020
September 8, 2020
Most Popular