Missouri student’s body found in river

Police find Missouri student Riley Strain's body in Tennessee river. No foul play is suspected.

March 22, 2024 - 2:31 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Riley Strain, a University of Missouri student who went missing in Tennessee’s capital for nearly two weeks, has been found dead in a river, police announced Friday. No foul play is suspected, investigators said.

Metro Nashville police officials confirmed that Strain’s body had been recovered from the Cumberland River approximately 8 miles west of downtown at around 7:30 a.m.

Police Chief John Drake told reporters that workers on the river initially found Strain’s body and alerted authorities. Medical examiners later confirmed it was Strain, he said, adding that an autopsy will be conducted later Friday.

