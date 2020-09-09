Music teacher finds a new rhythm

For Jalissa Beachy, teaching music to elementary students during a pandemic is just the latest in a line of non-traditional educational experiences.

It all goes back to her own early school years. As a fifth-grader at Westphalia Elementary, she was the only girl in a class with about 14 boys.

Because she didn’t have any female peers, Beachy bonded with her fifth grade teacher, Diane Ball. That year, the class wrote and published their own books as well as made a video that Beachy still watches from time to time.