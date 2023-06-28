MVHS replaces 40-year-old windows

MORAN — New windows are being installed at Marmaton Valley High School, replacing 40-year-old models that no matter the weather, “always allowed fresh air to come in,” said USD 256 Superintendent Kim Ensminger. Work began the second week of June.

The $200,000 project has been on Ensminger’s radar ever since she became superintendent three years ago. Funding for the windows is from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

“It’s basically still COVID-19 funds,” said Ensminger. The high school was built in 1951-52.