1.5 million more laid-off workers seek benefits

Coronavirus caused tens of millions of layoffs since March, but job market appears to have begun a slow recovery.

By

National News

June 18, 2020 - 9:03 AM

There's been a crush of people trying to file for unemployment benefits to make ends meet after being furloughed or laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WASHINGTON (AP) — About 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, a historically high number, even as the economy increasingly reopens and employers bring some people back to work. 

The latest figure from the Labor Department marked the 11th straight weekly decline in applications since they peaked at nearly 7 million in March as the coronavirus shut down much of the economy and caused tens of millions of layoffs. The decline was much smaller, though, than in recent weeks, falling just 58,000.

The total number of people receiving unemployment aid also fell slightly, reflecting the return of many to their old jobs.

