12 injured in nightclub shooting

One of the victims is in critical condition, police said. No arrests have been made, but police believe the early morning attack was “targeted.”

January 23, 2023 - 3:49 PM

Gunfire erupted at the Dior Bar and Lounge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, leaving two or three victims significantly wounded, according to police. (Dreamstime/TNS)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A dozen people were injured in a Baton Rouge nightclub shooting, authorities in Louisiana said Sunday.

“This was not a random act of violence, based on the preliminary investigating efforts,” Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said at a news conference Sunday afternoon. “We believe that this was a targeted event, where someone was specifically targeted and others were injured in that process.”

