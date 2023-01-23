12 injured in nightclub shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A dozen people were injured in a Baton Rouge nightclub shooting, authorities in Louisiana said Sunday.

One of the victims is in critical condition, police said. No arrests have been made, but police believe the early morning attack was “targeted.”

“This was not a random act of violence, based on the preliminary investigating efforts,” Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said at a news conference Sunday afternoon. “We believe that this was a targeted event, where someone was specifically targeted and others were injured in that process.”