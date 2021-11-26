 | Fri, Nov 26, 2021
$1K offered for dog collar stolen from historic home

A collar stolen in 2012 from the home of former President Warren Harding is still missing. An anonymous benefactor has offered a $1,000 reward if somebody can find it.

November 26, 2021 - 10:02 AM

MARION, Ohio (AP) — A radio station serving U.S. President Warren G. Harding’s Ohio hometown says a reward offered by one of its listeners is providing new hope of finding a long lost dog collar stolen from his historic home.

Scott Spears, host of a morning radio show on WWGH-FM in Marion, near the 29th president’s birthplace, said the donor of the $1,000 reward asked to remain anonymous. Spears told listeners of the offer on “Now With Scott Spears” last week.

He said the station has deposited the money in a local bank and will act as an intermediary on any tips offered to solve the mystery.

