 | Wed, Nov 02, 2022
21 new coffins found in search for Tulsa Massacre victims

Seventeen adult-size graves were located Friday and Saturday, Oklahoma State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said Monday.

By

National News

November 2, 2022 - 3:50 PM

The Black Wall Street Massacre memorial is shown on June 18, 2020, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS)

The search for remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has turned up 21 additional coffins in unmarked graves in the city’s Oaklawn Cemetery, officials said.

Seventeen adult-size graves were located Friday and Saturday, Oklahoma State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said Monday. Additionally, the city announced Tuesday that four graves, two adult-size and two child-size, had been found.

The coffins, then the remains, will be examined to see if they match reports from 1921 that the victims were males buried in plain caskets.

