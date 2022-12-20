 | Wed, Dec 21, 2022
Menu Search Log in

6.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Northern California coast

The earthquake occurred around 2:34 a.m. on Tuesday with the epicenter reported to be just offshore of Humboldt County in California.

By

National News

December 20, 2022 - 4:18 PM

Caltrans conducts safety inspections after cracked pavement closed Fernbridge, which carries State Route 211 across the Eel River in Humboldt County. (California Department of Transportation/TNS)

FERNDALE, Calif. — A large earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 jolted the Northern California coastline near Eureka on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The earthquake occurred around 2:34 a.m. on Tuesday with the epicenter reported to be just offshore of Humboldt County in California.

Besides Eureka, the towns of Ferndale and Fortuna are nearby, based on the epicenter reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. The popular Humboldt Redwoods State Park is also in the vicinity.

Related
December 31, 2020
April 1, 2020
August 16, 2019
July 30, 2019
Most Popular