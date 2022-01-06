 | Thu, Jan 06, 2022
8 children, 2 mothers among dead in Philadelphia house fire

Two sisters and their children were among the 12 people killed in a fire at a Philadelphia row home that had no working smoke detectors.

January 6, 2022 - 9:06 AM

An unidentified woman reacts at the scene of a fire on the 800 block of N. 23rd Street in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Monica Herndon/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two sisters and several of their children were among the 12 people killed when a fire tore through a Philadelphia rowhome that apparently had no working smoke detectors, fire officials said. 

Eight children lost their lives in the Wednesday morning blaze — the city’s deadliest single fire in more than a century. 

At least two people were hospitalized and some others managed to escape from the three-story brick duplex, which was public housing, officials said. The cause of the fire has not been determined. Officials said 26 people had been staying in the two apartments.

