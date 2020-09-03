Menu Search Log in

A jet pack at LAX? Maybe. Jet packs are very real

An airline pilot reported seeing a man fly by his plane. The FBI is investigating.

September 3, 2020

It sounds like something out of a movie: An American Airlines pilot calls the control tower at Los Angeles International Airport to warn that his plane just flew past someone in midair — a person wearing a jet pack.

But the pilot really did give that warning Sunday night, and it wasn’t laughed off. The FBI is investigating.

After all, jet packs are not confined to the realm of science fiction. There are a handful of companies around the world that make devices that power a single person up into the air.

