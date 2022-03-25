 | Fri, Mar 25, 2022
Affordable housing getting federal boost

Coronavirus state and federal relief funds are being used to help communities recover from the pandemic and can be used for housing. State and cities are taking advantage of the opportunity.

March 25, 2022 - 4:07 PM

States and cities are using coronavirus relief funds to finance housing projects. Photo by PIXABAY.COM

BOSTON (AP) — After her home flooded five times in the past year, Tilicia Owens was on edge with every impending storm and ready to leave her Detroit neighborhood behind.

But then the 40-year-old quality engineer heard the city had a program that could prevent heavy rains from inundating her basement and damaging her furniture, photos and exercise equipment. The city is tapping $2.5 million in federal stimulus money as part of a $15 million effort to provide pumps and other equipment to help prevent flooding in 11 neighborhoods.

“That would mean the world to me,” said Owens, who has applied to the city’s Basement Backup Protection Program, which would provide homeowners a pump to remove floodwaters or a valve outside the home to prevent water from entering.

