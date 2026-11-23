Airline glitches, storms could make for a messy Thanksgiving travel week
The biggest unknown for travelers is whether airlines will be upended again by new system failures.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday is shaping up to be a bit chaotic, following a cascade of glitches that have upended airlines the past weeks, the threat of storms on both coasts and soaring airfares.
No wonder Americans are feeling jittery going into the busiest travel week of the year.
“Thanksgiving is going to be nuts,” said Herbert Tobias, 32, who was at Newark’s Liberty International Airport on Monday. “I would literally recommend being here, they say three hours, take the three hours, you’re going to need it. Everyone is traveling.”
Associated Press
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