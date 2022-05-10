Alabama inmate caught, jailer dead

The murder suspect and his jailer who evaded authorities for more than a week after walking out of an Alabama lockup were carrying $29,000 in cash, four handguns and an AR-15 rifle and were prepared for a shootout when they were captured, an Indiana sheriff said Tuesday.

The escaped convict Casey White showed no remorse over the death of jail official Vicky White, who was found mortally wounded with a gun in her hand on Monday after a brief car chase, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said. Authorities don’t believe Casey White shot Vicky White, but a coroner will make the final determination, he said.

Casey White, 38, surrendered without a fight, saying he didn’t kill the woman he called his wife. He appeared by video Tuesday in an Indiana courtroom where he waived extradition, and authorities said he’ll be swiftly sent back to Alabama.