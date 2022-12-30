 | Fri, Dec 30, 2022
Alfalfa sprouts recalled

Neither the company nor health officials identified the restaurants and grocers that sold the sprouts that are suspected to be tainted with salmonella.

December 30, 2022 - 1:29 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska company is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 16 cases of salmonella were linked to the food.

SunSprouts said Thursday that its recall covers 808 pounds  of sprouts that it sold to distributors in Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas in November and December. Health officials have said they linked the illnesses to alfalfa sprouts eaten at several restaurants and sold at several different grocery chains.

