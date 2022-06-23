 | Thu, Jun 23, 2022
Amazon’s Alexa may soon be able to mimic voices

To create the feature, Prasad said the company had to learn how to make a “high-quality voice” with a shorter recording, opposed to hours of recording in a studio.

June 23, 2022 - 3:58 PM

Amazon Echo Photo by PIXABAY.COM

Amazon’s Alexa might soon replicate the voice of family members — even if they’re dead.

The capability, unveiled at Amazon’s Re:Mars conference in Las Vegas, is in development and would allow the virtual assistant to mimic the voice of a specific person based on a less than a minute of provided recording.

Rohit Prasad, senior vice president and head scientist for Alexa, said at the event Wednesday that the desire behind the feature was to build greater trust in the interactions users have with Alexa by putting more “human attributes of empathy and affect.”

