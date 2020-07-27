Menu Search Log in

Americans’ anxieties weigh in favor of Biden

A new poll shows voters' unhappiness with Trump's response to the coronavirus is costing him their support.

By

July 27, 2020 - 9:43 AM

Vice Admiral Jerome Adams, the U.S. Surgeon General, looks on at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Miami-Dade County Auditorium in Miami on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Photo by (David Santiago/Miami Herald/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Murtice Sherek is not excited about Joe Biden.

The Minnesota Democrat, a 79-year-old retired nurse, preferred another candidate in the presidential primary. She also worries about Biden’s age, 77. But anxious about another four years of President Donald Trump, she says she’s willing to go to any length to ensure Biden wins this fall.

“I don’t really give a damn what I have to do. If I have to carry signs on the streets, if I have to carry my old friends to the polls, I’ll do it,” Sherek said. “This just can’t be. Trump is a sick man.”

