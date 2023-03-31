 | Fri, Mar 31, 2023
Among 160 years of presidential scandals, Trump stands alone

Though far from the only U.S. president dogged by legal and ethical scandals, Donald Trump now occupies a unique place in history as the first indicted on criminal charges.

By

National News

March 31, 2023 - 3:10 PM

Former U.S. President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago home on Nov. 15, 2022, to announce that he was seeking another term in office and officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS)

Two others, like Trump, found themselves impeached by Congress — Bill Clinton for lying under oath about his affair with a White House intern, and Andrew Johnson for pushing the limits of his executive authority in a bitter power struggle following the Civil War.

Richard Nixon resigned in disgrace over his role in the infamous Watergate break-in. And Ronald Reagan and Ulysses S. Grant both became forever tied to scandals in which close aides got prosecuted, though neither president was ever charged.

Here’s a look at how Trump’s predecessors fared:

