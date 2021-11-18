 | Thu, Nov 18, 2021
Annual drug overdose deaths in US top 100,000 for first time

Overdose deaths specifically from opioids grew to 75,673 in 2020, up from 56,064 the previous year.

November 18, 2021 - 9:49 AM

New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data published Wednesday suggest that a projected 100,306 individuals died from drug overdoses over the 12-month period ending in April, a 28.5% increase over the previous 12-month period. (Erik McGregor/Zuma Press/TNS)

Annual deaths from drug overdoses in the U.S. topped 100,000 for the first time, according to new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, a harrowing statistic as the nation continues to cope with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data published Wednesday suggest that a projected 100,306 individuals died from drug overdoses over the 12-month period ending in April, a 28.5% increase over the previous 12-month period.

Drug overdose death data lag information for other causes of death, but CDC data already show that at least 97,990 people are confirmed to have died from drugs during this time period.

